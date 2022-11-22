Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch conducted a successful post-election audit of two races in the November election on November 14, 2022. Ballots in the Independence 5th Ward precinct were hand counted by election workers to ensure they matched the totals reported by the ballot tabulator. The precinct was randomly selected by the Secretary of State following Election Day. The gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure were audited. The results matched 100%.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate added another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process this year by expanding post-election audits to include the statewide constitutional amendment question. All 99 counties are required to conduct a hand-count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. In previous elections, they audited only the gubernatorial or presidential race.

