time heals all wounds
Photo Courtesy of Pixley

According to The National Institute of Health (NIH), each year approximately 3.7% of Americans ages 13 years of age and older are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). PTSD can be caused by many things, but usually the person will have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event that they cannot get out of their mind. They may have been in a place where people were dying, where they saw people die, or they may have been in a situation where they felt they were in life-threatening danger.

PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. According to the Mayo Clinic , “Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”

