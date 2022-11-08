According to The National Institute of Health (NIH), each year approximately 3.7% of Americans ages 13 years of age and older are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). PTSD can be caused by many things, but usually the person will have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event that they cannot get out of their mind. They may have been in a place where people were dying, where they saw people die, or they may have been in a situation where they felt they were in life-threatening danger.
PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. According to the Mayo Clinic , “Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”
A few of the treatments available for PTSD are psychotherapy, exposure therapy, EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) therapy, and medication. Psychotherapy is the most common treatment for PTSD. It helps people to process their thoughts and feelings about the traumatic event in order to reduce their symptoms. EMDR is another type of therapy that also helps people process their thoughts and feelings about the traumatic event using light therapy, tapping, etc. Medication can be used to help with some of the symptoms of PTSD such as anxiety or depression.
EMDR therapy is a science-based therapy that draws on the natural healing power of our brains. EMDR therapy is recognized by the World Health Organization and the US Department of Defense. This therapy has helped millions of people suffering from prolonged trauma. A rapid decrease in emotional disturbance that occurs even in the first session. There is no need to talk about the memory in detail, and it helps to eliminate fear, anger, guilt, and sleep problems. Regardless of how tough a person might be, the bottom line is that the memories of disturbing experiences can be stored in the wrong form of memory. The intrusive thoughts, dreams, disturbing emotions, and sensations are all products of a physical problem that can be helped.
For more information regarding EMDR therapy check out emdr.com. The National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support and can be reached by dialing 988 or going to https://988lifeline.org.