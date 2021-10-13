The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union released the 2021 postseason volleyball pairing last week.
The Independence Mustangs will open postseason play at home on October 18 against Center Point-Urbana at 7 p.m. The winner will be back in Independence taking on the Monticello/Wahlert Catholic winner. That game is set for October 20 at 7 p.m.
The Jesup J-Hawks will travel to Grundy Center for their quarterfinal matchup. That game will be played on October 20 at 7 p.m. The winner will travel to Wapsie Valley High School to take on the winner of No. 9-ranked Wapsie Valley and Columbus Catholic/Alburnett winner. Game is set for October 25 at 7 p.m.
The East Buchanan Buccaneers open postseason play at Don Bosco on October 18 at 7 p.m. The winner will travel to Springville to take on the No. 3-ranked Orioles. That game is set for October 20 at 7 p.m.