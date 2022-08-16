INDEPENDENCE – Annually, Prairie Hills Independence supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. With the COVID pandemic, many fundraising ideas from the past years had to be cancelled. “We had to get creative to continue the efforts to support Alzheimer’s research and programs,” said Community Relations Coordinator, Sarah Zimmerman, “and that’s how the pink flamingo flocking idea began!”
During the months of July and August, the Prairie Hills Independence team surprised their residents with pink flamingos outside their window daily. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are made by family and friends to make this fundraiser possible. Residents have been “tickled pink” to see the flock each morning and have enjoyed seeing where the flock migrates to each day!