INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills of Independence has been recognized by Pinnacle Quality Insight with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, achieving best-in-class customer satisfaction standards relating to personal care.
Throughout 2022, Prairie Hills of Independence residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated the community in multiple categories.
Qualifying for the Customer Experience Award means that Prairie Hills Independence has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
“We pride ourselves in rolling out the Red Carpet to residents, families, and all who enter any Jaybird Senior Living community,” said Kevin M. Russell, Jaybird Senior Living’s Chairman. “The Pinnacle surveys have allowed the leaders at Prairie Hills to quickly address concerns and recognize areas of improvement, while also celebrating team members for a job well done.”
Pinnacle Quality Insight is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living. Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
About Prairie Hills of Independence
Prairie Hills Independence offers specialized dementia care, personal assistance, and life-enriching activities in a secure environment that is staffed with trained professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call Sarah Zimmerman at 319-334-8659 to schedule a tour or visit www.prairiehillsliving.com for more information.
About Jaybird Senior Living
Prairie Hills of Independence is operated by Jaybird Senior Living. Jaybird Senior Living provides innovative, compassionate, resident-focused healthcare and management services for over 65 Senior Living communities throughout the states of Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. To learn more about Jaybird Senior Living, visit www.jaybirdsl.com.