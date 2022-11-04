Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

I recently read of a woman whose dog broke its leg. Since she cared so deeply for her beloved pet, the owner began the painful process of setting the leg in the cast in order for healing to take place. She said, “There was some struggle and crying but he kept licking my hand. The hand of the one who was hurting him and the hand of the one who was healing him were the same. And his endurance of the one rested in his trust in the other.”

Ponder that thought for a moment as we approach this Thanksgiving season. “The hand of the one who was hurting him and the hand of the one who was healing him were the same. And his endurance of the one rested in his trust in the other.” Perhaps this year has been particularly painful for you. For some the past year found you losing a job, losing health, or losing a loved one. Others have had major changes in life as children have moved out of the house or a relationship has been severed. You try to be cheerful but you just cannot drum up those bubbly feelings. It seems the Thanksgiving season is a mockery, and the gray skies are only too fitting for how you’re feeling right now.

