I recently read of a woman whose dog broke its leg. Since she cared so deeply for her beloved pet, the owner began the painful process of setting the leg in the cast in order for healing to take place. She said, “There was some struggle and crying but he kept licking my hand. The hand of the one who was hurting him and the hand of the one who was healing him were the same. And his endurance of the one rested in his trust in the other.”
Ponder that thought for a moment as we approach this Thanksgiving season. “The hand of the one who was hurting him and the hand of the one who was healing him were the same. And his endurance of the one rested in his trust in the other.” Perhaps this year has been particularly painful for you. For some the past year found you losing a job, losing health, or losing a loved one. Others have had major changes in life as children have moved out of the house or a relationship has been severed. You try to be cheerful but you just cannot drum up those bubbly feelings. It seems the Thanksgiving season is a mockery, and the gray skies are only too fitting for how you’re feeling right now.
I want to remind you that God hasn’t forgotten you. The Lord is at your side. Christ is still keeping His promise to never leave or forsake you. In spite of the difficulties of life, we have many reasons to be thankful. When times are good, it’s much easier to see the blessings God has given to us. But when times are tough, it’s all too tempting to allow the hardships to obscure our vision of the goodness of God in our lives.
One lesson I’ve learned is this: when times are tough God often accomplishes His greatest work in us. The writer of Hebrews said, “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it” (Hebrews 12:11). The Lord uses the trials of this life to correct and improve us. The muscle of faith becomes stronger only with it is put to the test. No, at the time it is not pleasant, but faith is made stronger in no other way.
A popular song on the radio reflects this truth so well in the following words:
Stay in the fight ‘til the final round
‘Cause God is holding you right now
You might be down for a moment
Feeling like it’s hopeless
That’s when He reminds You
With this truth in mind we can truly say, “Praise the Lord anyhow!” No matter what comes our way, there is hope and purpose in all we face. And the best is yet to come!