INDEPENDENCE – Last week David Maximovich spoke about his experiences in Ukraine a few years ago while working with International Literacy and Development (ILAD), a non= governmental organization committed to creating “sustainable change by meeting physical needs, promoting local language literacy, and collaborating with communities to create business, social, and educational development.”
Recently he and his mother, Deb Auer, collaborated with Signs & More in Independence to design and sell t-shirts with the profits going to ILDA for humanitarian relief in Ukrainian.
According to Auer, “ILAD is working with partners in and around Ukraine to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian supplies to people in the conflict zone, to aid with the transport of refugees from the front lines and border areas to safe locations, to aid with connecting refugees with safe housing and financial assistance, and to provide refugees and Ukrainians both inside and outside the war zone with psychological and emotional support through video calls and trauma debriefings. Their focus is not just on Ukrainians, but also on ethnic minorities, such as the Roma gypsies, who live in Ukraine and are also impacted by this war. When you purchase one of these T-shirts and stickers, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards ILAD’s efforts to serve those suffering in Ukraine.”
The online store is located at www.shirts2banners.com/pray_for_ukraine_22/shop/home and is open through March 25. Shirts are $20 and decals $5. Everything is tax exempt.