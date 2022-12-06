Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fifteen members of the Independence Garden Club were present on October 25 at the home of Becky and Dan Alberts. Roll call responses of members’ favorite memories of autumn included: colorful fall leaves, crispness of the air, bounty of fall harvest, and the end of summer gardening chores. The Alberts provided the group with delicious and warm soups in their beautiful seasonally decorated dining area. Tasty samples of various side dishes were offered in the meal the couple had prepared from local gardens. They also shared butternut and other winter squashes for members to take home to enjoy.

Treasurer Linda Bowden presented September’s report that was approved. She reminded members that annual club dues of $15 for 2023 are due at next month’s meeting. Linda was directed to forward the accumulated Penny Pines funds to the Cedar Rapids derecho relief fund to assist with replacing fallen storm-damaged trees in the area. Secretary Mary Steuben provided copies of the previous month’s minutes that were also approved and filed.

