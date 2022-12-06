Fifteen members of the Independence Garden Club were present on October 25 at the home of Becky and Dan Alberts. Roll call responses of members’ favorite memories of autumn included: colorful fall leaves, crispness of the air, bounty of fall harvest, and the end of summer gardening chores. The Alberts provided the group with delicious and warm soups in their beautiful seasonally decorated dining area. Tasty samples of various side dishes were offered in the meal the couple had prepared from local gardens. They also shared butternut and other winter squashes for members to take home to enjoy.
Treasurer Linda Bowden presented September’s report that was approved. She reminded members that annual club dues of $15 for 2023 are due at next month’s meeting. Linda was directed to forward the accumulated Penny Pines funds to the Cedar Rapids derecho relief fund to assist with replacing fallen storm-damaged trees in the area. Secretary Mary Steuben provided copies of the previous month’s minutes that were also approved and filed.
President Ruth Hamilton gave an update on the proposed “Garden of the Month” beautification promotion. It has been suggested that a local Buchanan County garden be nominated to receive a $25 gift during the months of May, June, July, and August. A sign would be planted at the winning lawn each of those months. A committee will discuss further details on procedures to follow.
Lynda Fiester reported that the Independence Garden Club won fourth place in the Master Gardeners’ Fundraising Scarecrow Contest that was held at the Mill. Becky Alberts will design a grapevine wreath for the annual Buchanan County Tourism fundraiser. Christmas wreaths from various individuals and clubs will be on display at the train depot and will be available in an on-line auction later in November.
Joellen Yeager presented the Conservation Report informing the group that lawn and wildlife experts agree that it’s better to leave annual fall leaves on the ground rather than bag them up for a number of reasons. First, it keeps over 8 million tons of leaves out of the landfills that usually end up there. Secondly, leaves help the grass because leaves contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Those nutrients are returned to the soil as they decompose into organic matter. In addition, fallen leaves also provide winter habitat for many insects, spiders, slugs, and even turtles, toads, and small mammals. Experts suggest that in order to optimize your fallen leaves, it is best to mulch the leaves with a lawn mower so they are broken down more quickly. Some cities collect leaves for composting rather than dumping into landfills where the leaves don’t have enough oxygen to decompose, but rather end up releasing significant amounts of methane gas. Think of leaves as a resource rather than a problem.
Dan and Becky presented an informative program on preserving vegetables and fruits. They annually can over a thousand jars of produce that fills their well-organized and ample pantry. Dan and Becky make pickles, salsa, sauerkraut, and preserve a wide selection of various fruits and vegetables. Dan suggests that apples can be stored by canning, freezing, drying, or wrapping the fruit individually in newspaper or paper towels and saving them in a cool, dry, dark place. Apples put off ethylene gas that will ripen other fruits and vegetables too quickly, so they need to be stored away from other produce. Freshly picked apples will keep 6-8 weeks in a crisper in a bag poked with a couple of holes. Dan suggested placing a damp towel over the apples. Apples purchased in stores are dosed in chemicals to keep them edible for over a year. Like apples, tomatoes can be stored by canning, freezing, or wrapping in newspapers when they are green before placing in a cool, dry, dark location. Cabbage keeps well stored in a similar fashion or shredding to make sauerkraut. Winter squash can keep well until February or March when stored in a cool, dark place. Onions, and potatoes, too, are best stored in dark, cool places so they don’t start to sprout.
Carrots are a root crop that can be stored successfully by layering into a bucket or in a crock filled with sand. Some other root vegetables that can be stored in sand include turnips, parsnips, beets, radishes, and ginger. Some people have had success replacing the sand with sawdust. Canned goods will remain better stored in a dark location to help preserve the vibrant colors. Several club members advised they have had good luck extending the life of celery by keeping the celery heads whole, wrapping them up tightly in aluminum foil, and then keeping them in the refrigerator crisper drawer as usual. The plastic bag celery typically comes in will trap the ethylene it produces, which hastens its demise. Aluminum foil is a good storage solution; it allows the gas to escape, so celery will stay fresh longer. No more soggy limp stalks!
The Independence Garden Club’s next meeting will be held at the Falcon Civic Center on Tuesday, November 22. Members and interested guests will be painting, wood burning, and decorating birdhouse gourds into birdhouses, vases, and bowls. The meeting will begin at NOON rather than the usual 1:00 in order to allow ample time to complete projects. Bring your own beverage. A reminder goes out to please pay 2023 membership dues at this meeting. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members or guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. Come join the fun!