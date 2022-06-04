The primary elections are just a few days away on June 7.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here is who is running:
DEMOCRATS
United States Senator: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst
US Representative District 2: Liz Mathis
Governor: Deidre DeJear
Secretary of State: Eric Van Lancker, Joel Miller
Auditor of State: Rob Sand
Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald
Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood
Attorney General: Tom Miller
Stat Rep. District 67: Terry McGovern
County Supervisor: Dennis Fuller
County Recorder: Michelle Mangrich
County Attorney: Shawn Harden
REPUBLICANS
United States Senator: Jim Carlin, Chuck Grassley
US Representative District 2: Ashley Hinson
Governor: Kim Reynolds
Secretary of State: Paul D. Pate
Auditor of State: Todd Halbur, Mary Ann Hanusa
Treasurer of State: Roby Smith
Secretary of Agriculture:Mike Naig
Attorney General: Brenna Bird
State Rep. District 67: Craig Johnson
County Supervisor: John Kurtz, Dawn Vogel, Charles Pete Gaumer, Gary G Crawford, John Lynch, Charlie Hamilton
County Treasurer: Gina Mether
Here is where you can vote in Buchanan County:
Aurora- Aurora Legion Hall
302 Warren St, Aurora, IA 5060
Brandon- Brandon Area Community Club
802 Main St, Brandon, IA 52210
Fairbank- Fairbank American Legion
109 Main St E, Fairbank, IA 50629
Hazleton- Hazleton City Hall
111 N 3rd St, Hazleton, IA 50641
Independence 1st Ward- Falcon Civic Center
1305 5th Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644
Independence 2nd Ward- VFW
128 3rd Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644
Independence 3rd Ward- Public Health Meeting Room
1413 1st St W, Independence, IA 50644
Independence 4th Ward- Senior Citizen Center
400 5th Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644
Independence 5th Ward- Presbyterian Church
115 6th Ave NW, Independence, IA 50644
Jesup- City Hall
791 6th St Jesup, IA 50648
Perry-Washington- First United Methodist Church
455 6th St, Jesup, IA 50648
Quasqueton- Quasqueton Legion Hall
102 Water St S, Quasqueton, IA 52326
Rowley- Rowley Community Center
109 Ely St, Rowley, IA 52329
Winthrop- St Patrick’s Parish Center
544 1st St S, Winthrop, IA 50682