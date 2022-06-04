Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA

The primary elections are just a few days away on June 7.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here is who is running:

DEMOCRATS

United States Senator: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst

US Representative District 2: Liz Mathis

Governor: Deidre DeJear

Secretary of State: Eric Van Lancker, Joel Miller

Auditor of State: Rob Sand

Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald

Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood

Attorney General: Tom Miller

Stat Rep. District 67: Terry McGovern

County Supervisor: Dennis Fuller

County Recorder: Michelle Mangrich

County Attorney: Shawn Harden

REPUBLICANS

United States Senator: Jim Carlin, Chuck Grassley

US Representative District 2: Ashley Hinson

Governor: Kim Reynolds

Secretary of State: Paul D. Pate

Auditor of State: Todd Halbur, Mary Ann Hanusa

Treasurer of State: Roby Smith

Secretary of Agriculture:Mike Naig

Attorney General: Brenna Bird

State Rep. District 67: Craig Johnson

County Supervisor: John Kurtz, Dawn Vogel, Charles Pete Gaumer, Gary G Crawford, John Lynch, Charlie Hamilton

County Treasurer: Gina Mether

Here is where you can vote in Buchanan County:

Aurora- Aurora Legion Hall

302 Warren St, Aurora, IA 5060

Brandon- Brandon Area Community Club

802 Main St, Brandon, IA 52210

Fairbank- Fairbank American Legion

109 Main St E, Fairbank, IA 50629

Hazleton- Hazleton City Hall

111 N 3rd St, Hazleton, IA 50641

Independence 1st Ward- Falcon Civic Center

1305 5th Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644

Independence 2nd Ward- VFW

128 3rd Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644

Independence 3rd Ward- Public Health Meeting Room

1413 1st St W, Independence, IA 50644

Independence 4th Ward- Senior Citizen Center

400 5th Ave NE, Independence, IA 50644

Independence 5th Ward- Presbyterian Church

115 6th Ave NW, Independence, IA 50644

Jesup- City Hall

791 6th St Jesup, IA 50648

Perry-Washington- First United Methodist Church

455 6th St, Jesup, IA 50648

Quasqueton- Quasqueton Legion Hall

102 Water St S, Quasqueton, IA 52326

Rowley- Rowley Community Center

109 Ely St, Rowley, IA 52329

Winthrop- St Patrick’s Parish Center

544 1st St S, Winthrop, IA 50682

