INDEPENDENCE – Known in Independence as the small-town printer, with big city capabilities. The Print Express is owned and operated by female entrepreneur Sheri Hartkemeyer.
Originally from Independence, Hartkemeyer was in printing for several years before the opportunity arose to take her talents back home to Independence where she would become her own boss.
Janet and Don Short opened Print Express in downtown Independence in February 1995. After 20 years of working in the printing industry in Cedar Rapids, Hartkemeyer purchased Print Express in 2003. In July 2006 she purchased and merged Miller Printerie together as one company. In December 2010, she purchased Brennan Printing, whose niche is Fund Raising Cookbook printing. In May of 2018, she purchased the Custom Cookbook division of G&R Publishing formerly of Waverly and now under the name of Cookbook Specialists.
“When the opportunity came up to buy … I did,” said Hartkemeyer, who as a young adult she wanted to own a business. “[I’ve owned Print Express] 20 years. We do print on anything that’s paper, letterhead, envelope, business cards, flyers, brochures, posters, canvases, banners, all of it. We also print a lot of cookbooks for organizations.”
According to Hartkemeyer, being a woman in business in Independence doesn’t affect the popularity of her business, indeed support from the women of Independence is present.
“I don’t know that I have noticed a difference,” said Hartkemeyer. “I think people come to us because we provide a good product at a good price.”
Hartkemeyer says her biggest business challenges were lack of financial strength and support.
“I would say just that I have had to do it on my own,” said Hartkemeyer. “I haven’t had a huge financial backing. I have had to build it up on my own, from the ground up. Since I purchased the company, I have however managed to purchase four additional companies and blended them together to make the business larger and grow it.”
Looking at the year thus far, Hartkemeyer says Print Express is off to a good start.
“Our sales are up 10% over last year at this point,” said Hartkemeyer. “I think it is because we are focusing more efforts on marketing, and because we are providing a good service. We take good care of customers.”
With plans to retire soon, Hartkemeyer says she doesn’t have high goals set for the future.
“My goals would be to continue to grow the business and teach my employees as much as I can about the industry,” said Hartkemeyer. “I want to retire within 5 years and would like this business to be a good one for someone to buy. Technology needs to be up-to-date, and our workflow should be as well. I plan to grow by enhancing the capabilities that we have at this point in time. I hadn’t planned to buy any other businesses, but when opportunities arise you have to take them.”
To the women of Independence Hartkemeyer says, to stay focused, work hard and go get your dreams.
“You aren’t going to grow by sitting back on your haunches,” she said.