INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office will be offering three opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC), led by Extension Field Agronomist, Joshua Michel. The first session is scheduled, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The course will be offered again on January 11 at 1:30 p.m. A third session will be offered in the evening Monday, February 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
All sessions will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center. Preregistration is strongly encouraged. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows.