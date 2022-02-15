There are changes to the Elderly and Low Income Credit this year.
In 2021, the Iowa legislature passed SF 619. Division 28 of that bill expanded eligibility for the property tax credit under Iowa Code chapter 425, subchapter II based on household income for claimants aged 70 years or older. In other words, claimants aged 70 years or older with higher household income are able to qualify for the property tax credit in 2022 and subsequent years. The below schedule addresses household income qualifications for 2022 property tax credit claims for claimants 70 and older. The schedule changes each year.
250% Federal Poverty Level Table
Number of persons in Total household income
family/household is less than or equal to
1 $32,000
2 $43,550
3 $54,900
4 $66,250
5 $77,600
6 $88,950
7 $100,300
8 $111,650
Families/households with more than 8 persons, add $11,350 for each additional person.
Claimants eligible under the new law receive a credit equal to the calculation under the pre-SF 619 property tax credit calculation, or the difference between the actual property taxes due during the applicable fiscal year less the actual property taxes due in the first year the claimant filed a claim, whichever is greater.
IMPORTANT: a claimant aged 70 or older must continue to file for the credit each year in order to receive the maximum benefit of the new credit calculation.
We encourage anyone that thinks they may qualify or are over the age of 70 and didn’t previously qualify, please stop in to get a form to complete. If you have any questions, give us a call at 319-334-4340.