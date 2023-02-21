INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Treasurer, Gina Mether, would like to remind tax payers that the 2021 property taxes are now due for the second half. The last day to pay the 2021 property taxes without penalty is Friday, March 31, 2023. We will accept payments postmarked on or before March 31, 2023. Penalty will begin on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and be assessed at a rate of 1.5% per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.
Payments can be made in the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse located at 210 5th Ave NE Independence, IA 50644. Tax payments can be made in office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your tax bill coupons that were mailed to you, or a list of parcels that you own.
I am strongly encouraging anyone that can use the drop boxes, to do so. Tax Payments may be dropped off in either of the secure payment boxes. One is just outside the courthouse located by the parking lot, just after the Sheriff’s garage and the second one will be located outside of our office in the hallway beginning March 1. If you would like a receipt back for your payment, please include a self-address stamped envelope for us to mail one back to you.
Payments can also be made online at www.iowataxandtags.org. The cheapest way to pay online is with an e-check, which cost an additional thirty cents. Paying with a debit card costs $3.55 and a credit card will charge 2.20% of the total plus an additional thirty cents. These fees also apply if using these payment methods within the office or over the phone.
If none of the above payment options work for you, we can take your payment over the phone by contacting our office at 319.334.4340 Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The same payment fees apply as above.
If you have any property tax questions, please feel free to email the treasurer at treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us or call our office and anyone of us will be able to help you.