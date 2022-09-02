Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Treasurer, Gina Mether, would like to remind tax payers that the 2021 property taxes are now due for the first half. The last day to pay the 2021 property taxes without penalty is Friday, September 30, 2022. We will accept payments postmarked on or before September 30, 2022. Penalty will begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and be assessed at a rate of 1.5 percent per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.

Payments can be made in the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office, on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse located at 210 5th Ave NE Independence, IA 50644. Tax payments can be made in office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your tax bill coupons that were mailed to you, or a list of parcels that you own.

