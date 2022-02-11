INDEPENDENCE – According to the unofficial results of the City of Independence Special Election held Tuesday, Feb. 8 Brian Prusator won the open At-Large Council seat.
A total number of 399 ballots were cast.
Unofficial results:
Brian Prusator 178
Vicki Pilcher 87
Carl Scharff 77
Bonita Davis 40
Chad Roth 15
Write in ballot (2) names were unavailable at press time.
The Buchanan County Supervisors will canvass the votes and make the results official at their February 14 meeting.
“[Being elected] feels great!” said Prusator. “I personally enjoy the constructive conversations about decisions that affect the future of our City of Independence. To have been elected to be part of a council whose purpose is to make our community is very rewarding.
“I am looking forward to developing a complete understanding of our city government. This is important in my eyes to better enhance our city’s strengths and address our struggles to the best of my ability.
“I would first like to thank my family and friends for the support and kind words of encouragement,” he said. “If not for them, I would not have taken the first steps to run for City Council. I would also like to thank all of the citizens that took time out of there busy schedules to go out and vote, and especially the ones that voted for me! I think I would be remised if I did not thank all of the city government officials before me that made my town of Independence such a great place for me to be proud of.”