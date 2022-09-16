Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cedar Valley Strings

Cedar Valley Strings will perform Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, Independence.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Cedar Valley Strings will perform this Sunday, September 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, as part of the worship service.

This quartet, consisting of Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony members, will be sharing their time and talents by performing several pieces before, during, and after the service. They will perform a variety of pieces from 9:45 to 10 a.m.; perform selections during the service; and then Mozart pieces for 15 minutes after the worship service.

