INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at Heartland Acres regarding a proposed pipeline to carry liquified Carbine Dioxide (CO2) across Buchanan County.

In a recent legal notice required by Iowa Code, Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC (Navigator) describes the project in part as building “a large-scale carbon capture pipeline system spanning more than 1,200 miles across five states in the Midwest that will materially reduce participants’ carbon footprint and further the global goal of carbon neutrality. This pipeline system, called the Heartland Greenway Project, will capture carbon dioxide CO2 emissions from local facilities before those emissions reach the atmosphere and transport the CO2 safely via pipeline to a permanent and secure underground sequestration site in Illinois. The Project will be located in parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. In total, the Project will be capable of capturing and storing at least 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to capturing the emissions from approximately 3.2 million vehicles driven annually the Project.”

