INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at Heartland Acres regarding a proposed pipeline to carry liquified Carbine Dioxide (CO2) across Buchanan County.
In a recent legal notice required by Iowa Code, Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC (Navigator) describes the project in part as building “a large-scale carbon capture pipeline system spanning more than 1,200 miles across five states in the Midwest that will materially reduce participants’ carbon footprint and further the global goal of carbon neutrality. This pipeline system, called the Heartland Greenway Project, will capture carbon dioxide CO2 emissions from local facilities before those emissions reach the atmosphere and transport the CO2 safely via pipeline to a permanent and secure underground sequestration site in Illinois. The Project will be located in parts of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. In total, the Project will be capable of capturing and storing at least 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to capturing the emissions from approximately 3.2 million vehicles driven annually the Project.”
While the meeting will be lead by representatives of the Iowa Utilities Board, Navigator representatives will give a presentation and answer questions.
The proposed pipeline route currently includes a quarter mile swath on each side. Navigator states, “The final alignment of the pipeline will be selected after negotiations with landowners and field surveys are complete. Please note that while we would have liked to meet with [landowners] before the meeting to address any questions or concerns [they] might have, under Iowa law, Navigator cannot negotiate or talk with landowners about the route location or easement compensation in Buchanan County before the public informational meeting.”
Discussions after the public meeting with landowners will include negotiating easements (temporary construction space and permanent) and compensation (use and crop loss).
Landowners along the proposed path should have already received an information packet from Navigator.
Navigator must file a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the pipeline.
“Our goal is to reach voluntary agreements with all landowners along the Project route, though if we are unable to do so we may need to request the right of eminent domain (“condemnation”) from the Board,” stated Navigator. “The Board makes the decision whether to approve or deny the pipeline permit through a public hearing process. The Board’s decision will be based on the evidentiary record created at the hearing. The duty of the Board is to determine if the proposed pipeline promotes the public convenience and necessity and meets the other requirements of applicable Iowa law and Board rules. If condemnation of a particular right-of-way is requested in connection with the pipeline, the Board will consider that request after a public hearing is held. Separate from any compensation for right-of-way, we will also provide compensation for documented construction damages.”
In a conversation Monday with Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, she stated the proposed route was selected to follow existing infrastructure in order to minimize impact to the environment (e.g. endangered species, wetlands and other protected habitat) and culturally sensitive areas (e.g. sacred ground).
Burns-Thompson stated the benefit of the project includes storing CO2 captured from industries (e.g. POET ethanol plant in Fairbank), who will get “Carbon Credits,” and using the captured CO2 for other purposes (e.g. carbonated beverages, dry ice).
Opponents to the project state possible damage to the environment outweigh any public benefit. Damages may include ruining crop land (e.g. mixing high and low CSR soils and soil compaction), destroying habitats (e.g. forests) during construction, or contaminating ground water due to leaks.
According to Burns-Thompson many safety precautions will be taken, including multiple levels of protecting the pipe (signage, in ground warning tape above the pipe, various pipe thicknesses, various pressures in transport, multiple valves with manual or automatic shutoff, continual electronic monitoring, frequent aerial inspections). In addition, after construction local first responders are to be equipped and trained for emergencies.
“It will be similar to anhydrous ammonia training,” she said.
Another concern for opponents is the use of CO2 in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) where CO2 is injected into a depleted oil field to force oil to the surface. Beyond concerns for the environment during the process, opponents are against the increasing use of fossil fuels and the resulting pollution including the production of carbon-based greenhouse gases that contribute to long-term climate change.
Burns-Thompson stated that using the CO2 captured and sequestered by the Navigator project for EOR purposes is, “Not the case.” Burns-Thompson, a native of Alburnett in Linn County, stated she will be at the meeting Monday to dispel myths and address other concerns.
“We want to take time to do it right,” she said about having public meetings and providing information.
If you are unable to attend this informational meeting, you may also attend one of the other meetings scheduled to take place in another county. A full list of meetings is provided on the Navigator website at www.heartlandgreenway.com.
In addition, the Iowa Utilities Board will host a virtual meeting allowing the public to attend and participate remotely. The virtual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2022. Information for registering and attending the webinar will be available on the Board’s website, www.iub.iowa.gov, on the Hearing and Meeting Calendar webpage. Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate should contact the Board at 515-725-7300 in advance of the scheduled date to request accommodations.
The public may also file objections or comments with the Board via their points of contact.
Navigator anticipates completing public meetings in September and filing a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board in October, followed by requesting federal permits to proceed. They hope to receive permissions by the second half of 2023 and commence construction in early 2024. Production is to commence the end of 2024/early 2025.