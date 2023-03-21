Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.