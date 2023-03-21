Iowa has 240 newspapers and is one of five states that has a newspaper in every county.
Every month 84% of Iowans read local print or digital newspapers.
In the last 18 months, 13 Iowa newspapers have moved from corporate to local ownership.
Iowa’s newspaper industry directly generates $9.7 million in state and local taxes.
Iowa’s newspapers support and sustain over 4,000 jobs.
A Third-Party Forum Independent Of Government
Newspapers publishing public notices are a trusted, neutral third-party providing transparency and public oversight.
Putting government in control of overseeing its own public notices, as proposed, enables it to hide information they may prefer the public not see.
Verifiable And Trustworthy
A public notice printed in a newspaper creates tangible proof of prior notice and unalterable evidence of publication and, as important, of the precise words used.
Easy, Secure And Long-Term Access
The public notices newspapers publish are archived and always accessible. The Senate bill would require public notices be posted only for a limited time on an online portal established and maintained by the secretary of state’s office. Public notices would no longer be required for publication in newspapers.
The Iowa Newspaper Association manages and maintains a searchable database of public notices at no additional charge to government or taxpayers at www.iowanotices.org.
We urge Legislators to vote ‘No’ on SF 546