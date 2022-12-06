The City of Independence is hosting a public reception for the 3 finalists for its City Manager position. The reception is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at RiversEDGE, 206 2nd Avenue SW. Members of the community are invited to attend.
The finalists for the position are:
Andrew Kida is the City Administrator for the City of Camanche, Iowa. Previous to that service, he was a Community Development Intern for the City of Rochelle, IL, and Village Trustee for the Village of Ashton, IL. He has a total of 13 years of local government experience. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Ashford University.
Jerry Moore is a Planning Consultant for the City of Portland, TX. He has served in the past positions of Director of Development Services for the City of Portland, TX; Planning & Development Director for Story County, Iowa; and Planner for Polk County, Iowa. He has a total of 23 years of local government experience. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Drake University.
Matthew Schmitz is the Community & Economic Development/Information Technology Director of the City of Lansing, KS. Previous to that service, he held the positions of Management Analyst/Right-of-Way Manager, Senior Engineering Technician, and Engineering Technician III for the City of Shawnee, KS. He has a total of 16 years of local government experience. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas.
The candidates will interview with elected officials and other invited participants on Saturday, December 10.