Historic Independence shopping punch cards are back, and this time for the summer.
While the punch cards are a familiar promotion around the winter holidays, this is the first time they have been available in the warm time of the year.
“We just started it last week,” said Kriss McGraw, owner of S & K Collectibles, last Friday. “This is our first time doing one in the summer.”
Fifteen local businesses are participating in the program, which offers a chance to win gift certificates or locally sold products. The businesses are:
- Ninny Frank’s
- The Brick Kitchen
- S & K Collectibles
- Plush Salon & Spa
- Little Red Schoolhouse
- Blands Flower Shop & Gifts
- R&R Cafe
- Fabulous Fridays
- Color Divine Salon + Spa
- Eschen’s Clothing
- The Trendy Tulip
- Hardware Hank
- Elm Tree
- Adams Family Furniture
- The Crowbar
“The customer gets a punch for every $10 they spend,” explained McGraw. “There are ten punches on the card. When they fill that, they put their contact info on the back of the card and leave it in the store they are shopping in at the time.”
“Once you fill up the card, your name goes into a drawing for the grand prize at the end,” noted Nikki Barth, Independence Chamber of Commerce executive director. The chamber helped organize the new “summer edition” of the punch cards.
So far, the participating businesses have tried to spread the news about the new program on social media.
“But I think it’s more word of mouth than anything,” said McGraw. “I think for a lot of folks, it’s a bit of a surprise when they come in.”
Customers can pick up a punch card at any of the 15 participating businesses.
“All of us are inviting people to do the card when they come in,” said McGraw.
She explained what the grand prize will consist of.
“All of the 15 businesses that are participating are contributing something to a gift basket,” she said. “Then we’re going to draw just one winner for that gift basket on Aug. 31.”
According to Barth, “Each participating retailer has given either a $25 gift certificate or a piece of merchandise that has a $25 value.”
That makes the grand prize worth approximately $375.
McGraw mentioned that S & K Collectibles is contributing a large Milkhouse Creamery candle to the gift basket, one with a brown butter pumpkin scent, all ready for autumn’s arrival.
The summer punch card program grew out of the popularity of the winter program.
“We’ve done (the winter program) for quite a while,” noted McGraw, estimating six years of winter punch cards. “It’s very successful.
“We got to visiting at one of our retail meetings,” she continued, “and we thought that it just might be fun to run one in the summertime, too.”
McGraw expects the promotion to go well over the next couple months.
“People always have a really good time with these,” she said. “They get a kick out of getting their punches and getting their cards thrown in for the drawing.”