What’s on the minds of Iowans at your 99 county meetings?
In August, I completed my annual 99 county meetings for the 42nd consecutive year across the state. When Iowans first elected me to the U.S. Senate, I started this annual tradition and have kept it every year since. I hold an hour-long Q&A with Iowans face-to-face to hear their ideas and listen to their concerns. Iowans set the agenda and I go to various places in the community to reach a cross-section of people. From local hospitals, schools, civic clubs, businesses, and factories, I understand people can’t always take time off work to attend a town meeting. In addition, touring manufacturing facilities gives me the opportunity to learn about the innovation and productivity here in Iowa, and after a tour of the business, employers often shut down the line to allow workers to ask questions. Across Iowa, the number one concern from river to river was the high cost of living and 40-year high inflation. Rural Iowans were especially hard hit by the soaring price of gas as so many people drive 30- to 40- miles one way to school or work. Farmers and truckers are feeling the pinch to pay $5/gallon for diesel. The high energy prices account for the lion’s share of high food prices at the grocery store. High energy costs make it more expensive to put crops in the ground, harvest, process, and ship products to the consumer. I was impressed by the resilience of our small businesses to survive the economy shutting down during the pandemic and claw back from supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. In Northwood, I was able to hear from LR Falk Construction, a business that specializes in custom crushing and delivery of limestone products for construction and farm applications. We discussed the benefits of the infrastructure bill I supported that will strengthen Iowa’s economy and quality of life for generations to come. In January, I started out the year meeting with workers at Shell Rock Soy Processing in Butler County and wrapped up my 99th county meeting in August with a town meeting in Bedford, in Taylor County. For the rest of the year, I’ll continue meeting with Iowans to have dialogue. Representative government is a two-way street and my county meetings are one way I like to keep in touch, eyeball to eyeball, with Iowans.