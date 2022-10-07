Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

What do Iowans need to know about Medicare open enrollment?

The open enrollment period for joining a Medicare health or drug plan for the upcoming year starts Oct. 15. The deadline to join, switch or drop a plan is Dec. 7. Coverage begins on Jan. 1, 2023. In Iowa, 653,534 individuals currently are enrolled in Medicare. During this window, Iowans may change from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, or vice versa. From year to year, health needs vary and it’s prudent to examine different costs and benefits. Taking the time to comparison shop is a smart idea to look for coverage and benefits that suits your health care needs and budget. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced 2023 premiums and deductibles for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. In Iowa, CMS estimates the average monthly Medicare Advantage plan premium will be $9.13 in 2023. Our state has 70 Medicare Advantage plans available next year, compared to 61 in 2022. Access to Medicare Advantage plans vary by county. CMS expects enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans will continue to grow. Iowans who choose Medicare Advantage plans have a range of supplemental benefits, including eyewear, hearing aids, dental and other benefits.

Trending Food Videos