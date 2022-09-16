Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

What is the PACT Act?

In August, Congress passed the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act that provides eligibility for medical benefits to 3.5 million veterans sickened by toxin exposure during their military service in the Gulf War, post-9/11 and Vietnam War eras. This bipartisan legislation is overdue. And I’m glad to help get it across the finish line for Iowa veterans and their loved ones who have been impacted by health problems connected to the burn pits and other toxins, including Agent Orange. On their behalf, I was proud to support this long-awaited law every step of the way. The PACT Act adds more than 20 presumptive conditions for exposure to burn pits and other toxic exposures for Gulf War and post-9/11 era veterans. Presumptive is the term the VA uses for certain conditions that automatically presumes a veteran’s service caused the health condition in question. For these conditions, veterans don’t have to prove their military service caused the illness for which they are seeking disability or health benefits.

Tags

Trending Food Videos