What’s your message to Iowans as Election Day approaches?

On Nov. 8, voters across the country will cast ballots in the midterm elections for federal, state and local offices. Here in Iowa, voters will determine representatives in newly redrawn districts for four congressional districts, 100 House districts and 34 of 50 Iowa Senate districts. For the first time in a decade, many Iowans will be voting in a new legislative or congressional district. The right to vote is a freedom not to be taken for granted. It is the essence of representative government. Elected officeholders represent the views and concerns of their constituents and communities at the policymaking table. Voting is the best way to ensure your views are represented so the government works for the people, not the other way around. In our system of self-government, Americans determine the approach to solve problems by choosing representatives at the ballot box. Choose who you want to govern, or be governed. I encourage Iowans to exercise your right to vote.

