How important is manufacturing to the Iowa economy?
The manufacturing sector employs more than 200,000 Iowans whose labor and productivity produce a range of goods that keep the economy thriving and whose paychecks help pay the bills for Iowa families, circulate through the local economy and provide the economic base to fund public services. According to an analysis by Iowa State University, nearly 3,500 manufacturers in Iowa pump up the state’s economy by more than $33 billion, making it the second largest sector in Iowa. From farm implements to chemicals, fertilizers, transportation equipment, fabricated metals and food processing, Iowa manufacturing is one of the crown jewels of America’s heartland. We have a reputation for producing high-quality goods at competitive prices with a labor force that takes pride in its work. I meet with Iowans in each of Iowa’s 99 counties, at least once, every year. Among my favorite stops is visiting production facilities and seeing the products made in Iowa. I especially enjoy the Q&A with workers after the tour. I spent 10 years working on the factory floor myself to help make ends meet for my family and I want to hear what’s on the minds of workers today. Without a doubt, the number one concern I hear from Iowans is the high cost of living. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.2 percent in the year through September. The White House needs to stop using the federal treasury like a cash cow and restore American energy independence. A significant factor fueling higher costs is high fuel prices. It contributes to the soaring cost of food at the grocery store. When diesel costs nearly $6 gallon, it doesn’t take an economist to figure out why consumers are getting hammered. It takes fuel to plant and harvest the crops, move food from the field to the fork and consumer goods from the factory to the warehouse to store shelves. Inflationary pressures on inputs and raw materials compound the costs to operate and do business. This creates uncertainty for manufacturers. And the last thing Congress ought to be doing is raising taxes on the economic engine in our communities.