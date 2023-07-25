QUASQUETON – Rain or shine, the annual Quasky Car Club Association’s Classic Car and Truck Show will be held on ‘Main Street’ on Saturday August 19.
All makes, models, and years are invited.
The Top 50 and Best of Show to be determined by the registered participants. Registration is $15 and available from 7 to 11 a.m. First 300 entries receive a dash plaque. Voting takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards announced at 3 p.m. Door prizes announced throughout the day.
Specially judged awards:
- Bill Berns Memorial Award
- Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Convertible, Best Rat Rod
- Long Haul, Peoples Choice and Kids Choice
- Goodguys Rod and Custom Heartland Division Award
- Mizfits Choice Award
Live Auction of a Limited Addition John Deere pedal tractor.
Food and refreshments at Wolfey’s and Eddie’s. Concessions at American Legion Post 434. Sensational Sound with music all day.
Please contact: Dorance Kirby (319-327-4225), Cleon Ohrt (319-981-1740), or Scott Colton (319-361-8589) for more information.
Proceeds from the event go toward local non-profit organizations.