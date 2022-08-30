Wilderness therapy guide and survival consultant Lucas Miller has returned to the History Channel in a new show, “Alone: The Skills Challenge,” where three former “Alone” contestants compete in building challenges, devised by another former contestant.
Miller appeared in the first season of “Alone” in 2015. Since then, he has continued to be a wilderness guide, but has also been a consultant for the “Alone” show, sharing his expertise with new contestants.
The new limited series started airing August 4 with Episode 1, a challenge to build an earthen shelter using only an axe, saw, tarp, shovel, and whatever Mother Nature may provide in each of the participants different regions. After episodes air they are available for streaming the next day on the History Channel website.
Episodes 2 (Bushcraft Bridge) and 3 (Smoke-Free, Bone-Dry Shelter) aired, August 11. For Episode 5 (Wilderness Watercraft) last week Miller set the challenge for the three constants. Former “Alone” cast members Clay Hayes, Callie North, and Britt Ahart had to build a watercraft from all natural materials. The craft had to be navigable for 100 feet and keep the operator dry.
Miller returns in future episodes not yet announced.
Filming for the series wrapped up earlier this month. Miller’s environment is the desert of southern Arizona, where he resides with his fiancé Kahlo and their son Bering, 1. Kahlo is originally from Ohio, but her father spent time fishing for Alaskan crab in the Bering Sea, hence the baby’s name.
“I met her a few years ago at a farmer’s market,” said Miller. “She like the alternative lifestyle like me – herbal medicine – traditional medicines. … We use cloth diapers with a plastic liner. We all have a choice how to raise our kids.”
The family avoids white sugar and limits use of electronics.
Miller filmed his episodes in his backyard. His “backyard” may be desert, but it has access to an aquifer that can sustain a sizable garden and several fruit trees on his homestead.
“I grow olives, pomegranates, figs, apples, nectarines, and peaches,” he said.
The hardest part about filming in summer was of course the heat. The 100 to 105-degree days were tough. Miller tried to work in the mornings or evenings but had to be able to film in daylight and each challenge had to be completed in three days.
“Sometimes I would be filming until 9 or 10 at night. That’s hard on a young father,” he said. “Kahlo was the real star, though, as she took care of the baby while I was out. I try to keep a good work / home life balance.”
In addition to completing the challenge quickly, he was also responsible for shipping the video cassettes to the production studio for editing.
“By Episode 5, I was tired,” he said.
It was also challenging to show all what goes into building a project, yet keeping the narrative to 21 minutes for a 30 minute show.
Miller said he did have fun with the show. Part of the allure was he didn’t know what the next challenge would be. Another aspect was the long-distance camaraderie with the other contestants.
“We are all friends,” he said. “There is no prize money, only bragging rights. We would give each other a ribbing or talk trash after seeing the results.”
Miller said the most rewarding aspect was being able to share stories on how they worked the challenges.
“I’m learning a lot from Jordan and Amos,” he said about comparing methodologies.
The original Alone series was the seventh most downloaded show across all platforms during the height of the pandemic.
“I hope it inspires folks to go outside and make fool creations on their own,” said Miller. “I grew up riding bikes and running around fields. Look what homesteaders in Nebraska did with sod homes. There was no Home Depot nearby. Just a few tools and ingenuity. It’s interesting to see [while traveling to other places] how people with less money deal with problems. I am in awe of them.”
People may have an opportunity coming up in a month or so to learn first-hand from Lucas Miller. He is planning a visit back to Iowa and is working with the independence Public Library to present an educational program.
In the meantime, you may follow him on the History Channel to see how he uses his ingenuity to overcome project challenges and Mother Nature.