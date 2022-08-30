Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lucas Miller

Kahlo, Lucas, and Bering.

 Courtesy Photo

Wilderness therapy guide and survival consultant Lucas Miller has returned to the History Channel in a new show, “Alone: The Skills Challenge,” where three former “Alone” contestants compete in building challenges, devised by another former contestant.

Miller appeared in the first season of “Alone” in 2015. Since then, he has continued to be a wilderness guide, but has also been a consultant for the “Alone” show, sharing his expertise with new contestants.

