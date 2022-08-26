Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

QUASQUETON – Quasky was busy last Saturday with the car show and museum open to visitors.

The Quasky Car Club welcomed 84 cars this year. Best in Show went to Bob and Janie Thomson and their blue 1966 Mercury Cyclone. Kids Choice went to Dave Paul and his ’79 Turtle Van. The People’s Choice award went to Steve Bowland. More information on the club may be found on the Quasky Car Club Facebook page.

