QUASQUETON – Quasky was busy last Saturday with the car show and museum open to visitors.
The Quasky Car Club welcomed 84 cars this year. Best in Show went to Bob and Janie Thomson and their blue 1966 Mercury Cyclone. Kids Choice went to Dave Paul and his ’79 Turtle Van. The People’s Choice award went to Steve Bowland. More information on the club may be found on the Quasky Car Club Facebook page.
Quasqueton Area Historical Society (QAHS) volunteers welcomed visitors as well. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial Day through October 15 (or by appointment).
After many years of research, by locals and author Gary Holzinger, the history of the local CAN railroad is told in “The Chicago, Anamosa and Northern Railway, The Wapsi Valley Route” book. According to QAHS, “This book is the comprehensive history of the railroad that once served the Quasqueton Area. Along with the publication of this book has come a thorough remake of the railroad exhibit area. Included in this area is the complete research collection of articles used to compile this book. There are over 1200 articles and items available to review.”
Copies of the book are for sale at the Quasky or Coggon museums for $25 or may be mailed out for an additional $10.
Tomorrow, Sunday, August 28, there will be a presentation and book signing at the Edinburgh Pioneer Village (12926 Edinburgh Road, Scotch Grove). QAHS volunteers will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with maps and research material. Author Gary Holzinger will be doing a presentation at 1:30 p.m. with book signing afterwards. This is last scheduled book signing for this year.