SLATER – Quentin Silberstein, age 53, of Slater, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist Campus in Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 411 3rd Ave., Slater, Iowa. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Quentin’s tribute wall on the Adams Soderstrum website (www.adamssoderstrum.com). Burial will be in the Slater Cemetery. The church asks that those attending all services, and are not vaccinated, please wear a face mask.
Quentin was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on August 4, 1968, the son of Roger and Patricia (Kingsbury) Silberstein. Quentin was united in marriage to Patsy Pedersen on October 15, 1994, in Gowrie, Iowa. She survives him.