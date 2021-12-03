The progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS has been remarkable. According to amfAR (formerly known as the American Foundation for AIDS Research), annual deaths from AIDS-related causes declined by 43 percent between 2010 and 2020. Much of that decline can be credited to increased access to antiretroviral therapies. In 2010, just 7.7 million people across the globe had access to such treatments. By 2020, 27.5 million people had access to such treatments, which reflects the tireless efforts of various advocacy groups determined to help people overcome HIV/AIDS.
Ongoing efforts to educate individuals across the globe also has helped in the fight against HIV/AIDS. COVID-19 has dominated headlines since the World Health Organization first declared a pandemic in March 2020, and that may give the false impression that HIV/AIDS is no longer a significant threat, particularly in the developed world. However, amfAR reports that 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and roughly 14 percent of them are unaware that they’re infected. Learning more about HIV/AIDS may compel individuals to be tested, which in turn can lead them to seek potentially lifesaving therapies.
What is the difference between HIV and AIDS?
HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. HIV resides and multiplies in the white blood cells, which are immune cells that typically protect the body from disease. As HIV grows in an infected person, specific immune cells are damaged or even killed. That weakens the immune system and leaves infected individuals vulnerable to a range of additional infections or illnesses, including pneumonia and cancer. amfAR notes that AIDS is diagnosed when an individual experiences these additional conditions or loses a significant amount of immune cells.
Is AIDS inevitable after an HIV diagnosis?
Though HIV can be a precursor to AIDS, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services notes that most individuals in the United States who have been diagnosed with HIV do not develop AIDS. That’s thanks to HIV medicine that stops the progression of the disease when it’s taken every day as prescribed.
Can virally suppressed people being treated for HIV transmit the virus?
One of the most noteworthy developments in recent years in regard to antiretroviral therapies was the discovery that such treatments can eliminate the risk of transmission to uninfected partners. According to amfAR, which sponsored one of the key studies in this area, when individuals with HIV take their antiretroviral therapies as prescribed to achieve lasting viral suppression, they completely remove the risk of transmitting HIV to uninfected partners. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made that declaration in 2019.
Are treatments for HIV curative?
Though HIV medications help individuals diagnosed with the virus live normal, healthier lives, such treatments are not cures. Individuals must continue to adhere to their antiretroviral treatments to keep the virus suppressed and avoid transmitting it to their partners.
Researchers continue to make remarkable progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Individuals can do their part by learning about HIV/AIDS and taking measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. More information is available at www.amfar.org.