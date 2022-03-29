INDEPENDENCE – For over 60 years the Immanuel Lutheran Quilters have gathered to make quilts and blankets for those in need. While many have gone overseas, some have stayed in the area as graduation gifts, Adopt-A-Family presents, and to Bremwood Residential Treatment Center for youth in Waverly.
Through Lutheran World Relief quilts, blankets, personal care kits, school supply kits, baby care kits, and, more recently, facemasks, have been shipped all other the globe. With the current crisis in Ukraine, their work has become more immediate.
The local quilters have recently completed 109 quilts to be part of a large overseas shipment with a majority of the items destine for Ukraine and refugees from the war-torn areas.
On April 9 a semi is due to pickup and haul the quilts from Independence and other Lutheran churches in the Northeastern Iowa Synod to Minneapolis before making the trip overseas.
If anyone in the community would like to donate fabric (cotton or cotton blend) to the quilters there is a box in the lobby of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE. For assistance or more information call the church office at 319-334-2511.
