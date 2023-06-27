INDEPENDENCE – For a wedding gift in 2012 Leah Wroten received a Hobby Stock race car. Since that time, she has been tearing up the track at the Independence Motorspeedway and beyond. In 2018 she earned enough points to be the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Lady Eagle Champion. In 2018 and 2019 she was the IMCA State of Iowa Hobby Stock Champion. In 2020 she started driving in the Stock Car class and has masses several more wins.
But 17 ½ years ago, before her racing career, she became a nurse. She is currently an LPN at the Independence Mental Health Institute (MHI).
As May was Mental Health Awareness Month, she wanted to raise awareness about mental health issues and to #stopthestigma and have people get the care they need without judgement. As part of the #stopthestigma she held personal care item drives and held a fundraiser. The fundraiser asked people to donate $20 and have their name or business printed on the bumper of her Stock Car (#14C – Mrs. Dominator).
She was able to raise $650 for the Unremembered Patient Fund at MHI.
In June she took her race car to MHI for the formal presentation to Activities Director Eric Reisner and new MHI Superintendent Cade Iversen.
Anyone may donate to the Unremembered Patient Fund by contacting MHI - Independence. Follow Leah Wroten Racing on Facebook or leahwrotenracing.wixsite.com/14cracing to learn more about Wroten’s racing.