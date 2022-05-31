A popular radio personality has a new gig.
Robert Heilmann, formerly known as Rob Edwards on Manchester’s KMCH-FM, is now the Buchanan County Tourism Director.
He is the first person to hold this office, which was created recently by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and the Tourism Board.
There are so many projects that they want to moved forward in Buchanan County that they felt they needed a full-timer person to dedicate their time to moving things forward,” he said.
It is a change of pace for Rob, who spent 19 years in front of the mic in Manchester, as the voice of the afternoon show, and 11 years earlier working for area radios stations.
June 1 will be his first day on the job and in short order, he is expected to relocate to the Independence area.
A 1979 grad of Wapsie Valley, Rob developed a passion for broadcasting.
In his 30s, he got a chance to His goal was to entertain and inform the public and his gift for gab made it easy for him to connect to sources and audiences alike.
“It came naturally to me, I worked with a lot of seasoned professionals which made it easy for me to learn the job and communicate with people,” he said.
Eventually, Rob decided it was time for a change and after speaking to the Tourism Board applied and became the county’s first tourism director.
He said his vision is aligned with the ambition of the board to connect with the communities at the grassroots level and help them put their ideas into action.
“We want to hear what their passion is and what their desires are for events and promotional opportunities,” he said.
He said the opportunity is for him to grown professionally as well.
“I want to see the renewal of bus tours to our area,” he told the paper in an earlier interview. “It is a wonderful way to showcase specific parts of the county as well as introducing new people to our way of life and the surprising diversity in shops and businesses. We are on a classic roadway that is having a national resurgence, Old Highway 20. The possibilities of bringing events such as car cruises and related projects are unlimited and exciting to imagine. I also want to encourage the start of specified events around the county. Music festivals, local food and beverage festivals as well as art and craft festivities.
”I know there are various events like that going on now, but I would love to see them grow and become destination events from people from all over the Midwest. Again, it takes planning and support, but I know that we can all work as one to make these events a successful reality.
”A lot of these items will not happen quickly. To plan and execute these ideas will and should take time, but it is good and exciting to have the goals. That, in a nutshell, is my job. To encourage ideas and promote the results.
As he prepares to take over the new post today, Rob is delighted he would play a role in helping spur economic growth and development.
“I am thrilled with the people I have met so far,” he said. “The board has an incredible vision of what they want to accomplish in Buchanan County and what they want to see in Buchanan County. It is a very good fit and I am intrigued by the challenge.”