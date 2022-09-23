Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

What do parents need to know about “rainbow” fentanyl?

As students headed back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued an alert about candy-colored, “rainbow” fentanyl produced and marketed by the drug cartels to entice young people. When parents across America tuck their kids in at night, remember words matter. Don’t let the long day behind you keep you from taking a moment to share a lifesaving lesson for the day ahead. It’s more important than ever to teach the next generation about the dangers of drugs. It truly will save lives. Overdose deaths are on the rise and destroying tens of thousands of families across America. Last year, the U.S. reached the highest overdose deaths on record, nearly 108,000 people died from overdose in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths are attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Last year, Iowa set its own record: 470 Iowans died of a drug overdose, and 44 people who died were younger than age 25. That means Iowa had a 120 percent spike in overdose deaths in that age group. What’s happening? Counterfeit pills are flooding into the U.S. from Mexican drug cartels. They are manufacturing fake pills and marketing them as legitimate prescription pills. Drug traffickers are taking advantage of the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border to funnel illicit drugs into our communities. Sophisticated crime rings are moving the highly potent pills around the country through a network of couriers and dealers and profiteering to the tune of billions of dollars. In Congress, I’m working to cut off the money laundering pipeline, as well as the drug trafficking pipeline at the border.

