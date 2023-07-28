WINTHROP – Ray A. Murphy, 74, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop with Rev. Vicki Engelmann and Missy Cook leading the service.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.
Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Ray Allen Murphy was born April 18, 1949, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Bernard John and Deloris Marie (Higgins) Murphy. He was raised in Independence where he graduated from Independence High School in the class of 1967. Ray was united in marriage to Nancy Faye Griswold on June 21, 1969, at the Congregational Church in Winthrop. They made their home in Winthrop where they were blessed with three children: Raynae, Jeff and Michael. Ray started driving trucks when he was 14 years old and continued his love of truck driving for 60 years. He worked for various companies including Innovative Ag (IAS) where he retired from in July of 2020.
Ray enjoyed his large extended family and fishing, ice fishing, and hunting with his boys. He also enjoyed many elk hunting trips to New Mexico and Texas with his friend, Tommy Thompson.
Ray is survived by his Wife of 54 years: Nancy Murphy of Winthrop; three Children: Raynae (Brett) Zingg of Winthrop, Jeff (Danette) Murphy of Clear Lake, and Michael Murphy of Winthrop; Special Daughter: Erin Murphy of Fort Myers, Florida; four Grandchildren: Shelbi Murphy (Duane Fowlkes), Kayla Murphy (Kane Fairman), Zachary Zingg, and Jenna Murphy; three Great Grandchildren: Jersi, Bentley, and Tayden; three Sisters: Cheryl (Billie) Winter of Strawberry Point, Patty Webster of Cedar Rapids, and Kelly Murphy (Randy Jones) of Cedar Rapids; two Sisters-In-Law: Billie Jean Kovalcheck of Pennsylvania and Chris Murphy of Independence; three Brothers-In-Law: Tom Holcomb of California, Dick (Jane) Griswold of Winthrop, and Bob (Kelly) Griswold of Winthrop; and many Nieces and Nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Sheila Holcomb and brother: Michael Murphy.