INDEPENDENCE – Rebecca Mae (Shaw) Jorgensen, 69 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Lukes Hospital Cedar Rapids, IA following a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m at the VFW in Independence.
Rebecca Mae Shaw was born on February 26, 1954, in Independence, the daughter of William Shaw and Beryl Irene (Smith) Shaw.
Rebecca is survived by two sons, Christopher (Tammy) Volentine of Waterloo, Shane Volentine of Bellevue, Neb.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her beloved dog Romeo; her sisters, Kaye (Russ Roth) Mendenhall Savago of Rowley and Doris (Cory) Shaw-Clinton of Independence; her brothers, Randy (Karen) Shaw of Council Bluffs and Steve Shaw of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Ruth Templeton, Lois Jokumsen, and Linda Dillon; and her brothers: Gene Shaw, Charles Mendenhall, Dennis Mendenhall.