INDEPENDENCE – June 19 was the final School Board Meeting for retiring Superintendent Russ Reiter.
Reiter has been an educator for 37 years and specifically the Independence Superintendent since July 2018.
A public reception was held at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Office, just prior to the regular board meeting.
During the meeting the Directors all thanked Reiter for his service and leadership.
Among the comments recorded were Director Trimble appreciating his strengths in finances and facilities and how he has brought our district to a much better position. Director Smith stated he appreciated Superintendent Reiter for his leadership during the COVID Return to Learn. He added that test scores are relatively strong compared to other districts. Board President Hansen thanked Reiter for his 37 years in education, his dedication to our students, teachers, staff, and community. Along with all the programs he brought to the district, she thanked him for being visible and active in the community.
Earlier this year Cynthia Phillips was named as the district’s next superintendent. She comes to the Independence Community School District from serving as Executive Director of High School Education in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. She will begin July 1.