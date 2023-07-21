INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross Blood Drive was held on Monday, July 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
“Thanks to the wonderful and continued response from our loyal Red Cross Donors, 40 units of productive blood were collected, missing our goal by only 7 units, said American Red Cross Coordinator Vicki Kegler. “We appreciate all donors who took time out of their day to stop by and donate. A variety of cookies were baked by the Immanuel Lutheran Church Youth Ministry guided by Gina DeBoer. It was a fun time for the group and delicious cookies for the blood drive.”
The next area American Red Cross Blood Drives will be held:
-Thursday, August 24, 12:30 - 5 p.m. Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street, Jesup.
- Friday, October 20, 12:30 - 5 p.m. Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water Street North, Quasqueton.
- Wednesday, November 8, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence. Hosted by the National Honor Society.
- Monday, January 29, 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW, Independence.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross App, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767. Save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Watch the newspaper for information and always look for the Red Cross sign.