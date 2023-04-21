INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 17, the American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at the Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Forty-eight units of productive blood were collected, surpassing our goal of 43. Donors were given a Red Cross Snoopy t-shirt as a thank you for their donation.
Your dedication to the American Red Cross is appreciated in helping to save many lives. Cookies and bars were baked by the First Presbyterian Church. Boy Scout Troop 47 again helped with the donor room set up and take down after the blood drive.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive in Independence will be held Monday, July 17 at the Presbyterian Church. Please watch the newspaper for information; and always look for the Red Cross Symbol when you donate.