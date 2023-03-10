Lent is a time for self-reflection and renewal of spirit as we prepare for the celebration of Easter. There are various ways we have found to participate in this such as giving something up for Lent, fasting over the forty days, focused reading of the scriptures, of maybe a dedication to taking time for prayer every day. Whatever process you take it usually focuses on our sinfulness and need for the redemptive power of Christ for salvation. In some cases, it can be so severe an observance that people will even flog themselves as a way of scourging the sin from the soul. Now I am not going to recommend whipping yourself as a way of gaining repentance but it is a time to truly reflect on our lives with deep humility and recognize that we have not always been the children God has called us to be. But what do we do with that realization afterwards? Once we understand that we have fallen short of the call of God in our lives, what do we do then?
This may be a time for reflection and repentance, but it is also meant to be a time of reaffirmation and hope as well. I think that sometimes when we delve into the issue of repenting, we become to focus on us. It is easy to realize that we have not always been the best of disciples in our calling to serve in Christ’s name. We can get overwhelmed by the times that our selfishness, our pride, our prejudices, our conceit have pulled us away from the glory of life we have in Christ Jesus. Perhaps we also need to think a little about what God was willing to go through to reach out to these selfish, prideful, bigoted, and conceited children to teach us a new life of hope and power.
Jesus told his disciples that he would lay down his life for them and us so that we may have life and have it abundantly. Paul tells the Romans that while we were yet in the midst of our sin, Jesus was willing to die for our salvation. As Paul puts it that ‘for a good man someone might dare to die’ but Jesus died for us while we were yet sinners. As we go through this Lenten season perhaps we need to reflect on that fact as much as on our failings. That God took us as we are, warts and all, and sent his Son to open the door to redemption. As we take stock on all the ways we have failed God, we also need to cling to the fact that even at our worst God did not fail us. It is a wondrous message we have to proclaim that despite the many ways we have faltered in life. God’s grace and love has continued to push us toward the redeeming love of Christ. And then just to put a finer point on that, God has also shown that there is nothing that can alter his plan for us, not even the death of his Son. Easter is the greatest affirmation of life we have. For even when we do our worst, God is at the best and not even death can cancel his love for us.