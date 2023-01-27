Editor’s Note: The headline used in the January 25 Bulletin Journal about Independence Superintendent Russ Reiter was misinterpreted by several readers. I regret causing any alarm and consternation. Mr. Reiter is leaving the position on good terms.
INDEPENDENCE – After 37 years as an educator Independence Superintendent Russ Reiter has decided to retire.
At a January 18 Board of Education meeting the Directors accepted Superintendent Reiter’s application for early retirement effective June 30, 2023. They discussed and amended the “Early Retirement Program – Administrative Staff” policy. The policy allows the use of a “Health Reimbursement Account” distribution, as it is tax-free for both the school and superintendent.
Reiter was hired in the spring of 2018 and started July 1 later that year. He took over from Jean Peterson who also retired.
Reiter, a Wall Lake native, was a five-sport athlete and fine arts participant at his hometown high school. After graduating in 1981, he attended Northwest Missouri State for college. His teaching and coaching career began in Missouri, then he came back to Iowa in 1992 and made stops in Clarinda, Chariton, Mount Ayr, Oskaloosa, and now Independence, moving from teacher to principal to superintendent in the process.
Reiter was Superintendent for the Mt. Ayr School District for four years, served eight years as the Oskaloosa Community School District Superintendent, then served five years in Independence. In 2010, he was named Green Hills AEA Superintendent of the Year.
He also served on the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Board of Controls from 2015-18. Reiter was recognized for his IHSAA service with the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit in March 2019. The Bernie Saggau Award of Merit is their highest and most prestigious annual award. It is given to those deemed worthy via their service to interscholastic athletics and their strong support of the purpose and values of the interscholastic program.
Reiter is proud of his time in Independence, overseeing improvements to the district’s general fund, the remodeling of East and West Elementary, all while dealing with the COVID pandemic.
Reiter has been active in all of the communities with civic organizations and economic development, including Independence.
“I will continue to be involved here,” said Reiter, adding “we plan to stay in Independence.”
Reiter and his wife Debbie have two adult sons, Ryan and Nick living in Dubuque after graduating from Loras College.
The School Board has engaged Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search for a new Superintendent.