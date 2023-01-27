Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Superintendent Russ Reiter

Editor’s Note: The headline used in the January 25 Bulletin Journal about Independence Superintendent Russ Reiter was misinterpreted by several readers. I regret causing any alarm and consternation. Mr. Reiter is leaving the position on good terms.

INDEPENDENCE – After 37 years as an educator Independence Superintendent Russ Reiter has decided to retire.

