BUCHANAN COUNTY – Daffodils are one of the first flowers of spring and symbolize a new start. This is also true for so many cancer patients. For years Daffodils have been offered to area residents, not only as a refreshing sign of spring, but a way to raise funds for cancer research.
This year, one of the Relay For Life teams, is grateful to once again be able to offer these to you. It is always fun to offer a ray of sunshine to others!
The Presbyterian Walkers Relay For Life team has started taking orders until Friday, February 24. We are very fortunate to have members who are willing to take orders from several towns in Buchanan County.
Just fill out an order form and send it, along with your payment, to the address shown or call one of the numbers below, and during the second week of March, they will be delivered to your door. We will be calling on past customers and also many new ones.
We are winning the fight, but until no one loses a family member or a friend, we need to continue funding cancer research!
Enjoy a taste of spring. Place your order today!
Independence — Donald Mumm, 310 Ridgeview Dr., Independence, IA 50644 or call 319-334-3888
Winthrop — Deb Dutler, 2975 250th St, Winthrop, IA 50682 or call 563-920-3200
Jesup — Cheryl Curry, 1174 Hawley St., Jesup, IA 50648 or call 563-608-0347
Quasqueton — Sheryl Stanford, P.O. Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326 or call 319-934-3370
Must order by Friday, Feb. 24. Thank you for supporting Relay For Life.