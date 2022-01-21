BUCHANAN COUNTY – Daffodils are one of the first flowers of spring and symbolize a new start. This is also true for so many cancer patients. For years Daffodils have been offered to area residents, not only as a refreshing sign of spring, but a way to raise funds for cancer research.
This year, one of the Relay For Life teams, is grateful to once again be able to offer these to you. It is always fun to offer a ray of sunshine to others!
The Presbyterian Walkers Relay For Life team will begin sales and taking orders starting on Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Feb. 18.
Just fill out an order form and send it, along with your payment, to the address shown or call one of the numbers below. During the second week of March, they will be delivered to your door. We will be calling on past customers and many new ones.
We are winning the fight, but until no one looses a family member or a friend, we need to continue funding cancer research!
Order Form
Fill out this order form and send it, along with your check made payable to First Presbyterian Church. Mail this form to one of these volunteers:
- Donald Mumm, 310 Ridgeview Dr, Independence, IA 50644 or call 334-3888.
- Deb Dutler, 2975 210th ST, Winthrop IA 50682 or call 935-3229.
- Cheryl Marsh, 934 Prospect ST, Jesup IA 50648, or call 827-1715.
- Cheryl Stanford, P.O. Box112, Quasqueton IA 52326 or call 934-3370.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bunch of Daffodils $10 X _______=_______
10 Daffodils in a Vase $15 X _______=_______
3 Potted Daffodil Bulbs $15 X _______=_______
Total Enclosed $________________
Your Name:
Address:
Phone Number:
Mail this form along with check, payable to First Presbyterian Church, to one of those individuals listed above.
Enjoy a taste of spring. Place your order today! During the second week of March, they will be delivered to your door!