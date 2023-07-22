INDEPENDENCE – Come join in the fun for an afternoon of golf with family and friends.
This year’s Relay For Life golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence. There will be a different format as we will start at 4 p.m. in the afternoon, play a nine hole tournament, then enjoy a free meal of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, and dessert.
Lots of gifts and prizes including a 10 ft kayak, a pair of lawn chairs, and a $100 gift card, so everyone should walk away a winner. My personal feeling is you are already a winner when you step up to do something that will help to save lives. All of the proceeds from this tournament goes towards cancer research or housing for those needing treatment, and sometimes rides to treatment centers.
Call Three Elms Golf Course at 319-334-4235 and get your team signed up today.
A Saturday afternoon of golf and good food, it dosen’t get any better than that!