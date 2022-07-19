INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, July 30, the 16th annual Golf Course to raise funds for cancer research will be held at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop. What could be a better way to have fun and do something that will support cancer research and help to save lives? Our goal – a world without cancer!
Every golfer should walk away with a gift for participating as many local businesses have donated prizes and gift cards. There will be a hole prize on every hole, plus a chance for a 50/50 if your ball is on a par 3 and a $100 gift card if your ball is on the green on the other par 3. Special hole prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest put, closest to the bucket, closest to the hula hoop and shortest drive. And a chance for a new gas grill if you can chip into the pool! Nothing to that, right?