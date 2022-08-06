Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Did you ever plan an event and then worry if the weather would cooperate? Of course you would, but this time everything was just perfect. The sun was out, no rain and the temperature was great with a little breeze, It doesn’t get any better than that. John Sheda can attest to the year we gave up after 3 holes. It was in June that year, raining, temps in the 50’s and he wasn’t wearing his flip flops either.

We can’t say thank you enough for all of the teams that come out each year to support the mission of the Relay For Life and American cancer Society to save more lives.

