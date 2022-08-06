Did you ever plan an event and then worry if the weather would cooperate? Of course you would, but this time everything was just perfect. The sun was out, no rain and the temperature was great with a little breeze, It doesn’t get any better than that. John Sheda can attest to the year we gave up after 3 holes. It was in June that year, raining, temps in the 50’s and he wasn’t wearing his flip flops either.
We can’t say thank you enough for all of the teams that come out each year to support the mission of the Relay For Life and American cancer Society to save more lives.
This year’s winning team consisted of Sean Van Buren, Craig Caufman, John Sheda and Tim Darland who shot a 16 under par 54. Pretty good for a bunch of guys who play Geezer golf.
Tim Darland won the gas grill but generously auctioned it off and donated the money back. Thank you Tim for that. Paul Johnson won the deck heater and a young man whose name I did not get won the $150 Fareway gift card.
But that was just the start of the generosity shown. All of the prize money was donated back also. The Sean Van Buren team, Jeff Hayward team, Dave Nelsen team, Chad Wayne team, Holly Johnson team and Rod Mumm team. Thanks to all of you for that.
Thank you Scooters Coffee for being our $1000 event sponsor. And thanks also to a great bunch of hole sponsors again this year and also to all of the businesses who donated prizes.
Every one of you, from each individual golfer, to sponsors, to prize donors is what makes this such a success, and we cannot say thank you all enough.
Thank you Buffalo Creek Golf Course for hosting the tournament this year!