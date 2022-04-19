INDEPENDENCE – Yea! The Relay For Life committee is so happy that this year we will again be able to have an actual event. On June 20th, we would love to see the track full of people who help us support cancer research. Yes, it will be held at the Independence High School track from 5 until 10 p.m.
So, how does a Relay For Life event become successful. Every team captain who has had a team in the past, we are suggesting that you put your team together again and start your fund-raising activities!
Is there anyone out there anymore who has not been touched by cancer. A family member, a friend, a neighbor. This is how we can help save lives. As a community we can do our part and support the Relay For Life events and fundraisers.
Did you know that cancer is the second highest cause of death in the United States? This year it is estimated that there will be 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 deaths from cancer which is about 1,670 deaths a day.
The risk of dying from cancer in the United States has decreased over the past 28 years according to annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS). The cancer death rate for men and women combined fell 32 percent from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which data were available. The 32 percent drop-in cancer death rate between 1991 and 2019 translates to almost 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths during these years than what would have been expected if the death rate had not fallen.
How do you help to support the effort?
a.) Purchase a luminary bag in memory of a loved one lost or in honor of a loved one who has won their fight. A track lined with lit luminary bags is a touching sight as cancer survivors take a lap to celebrate their lives and the battle they have won!
b.) Bring your family out and have a lunch with them to help us raise funds.
c.) Every business can become a sponsor at whatever level you feel is right for you.
d.) Buy raffle tickets from a team.
Hope to see all of you on June 20th.