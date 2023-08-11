INDEPENDENCE – Any time you plan for something that requires some help from mother nature, you just have to keep your fingers crossed. With the storms Friday evening, July 28, we weren’t sure what could happen. But things turned out just fine. There were several large trees down, but the crew had those cleaned up in short order and the course cleared of most limbs quickly.
Every year there are the special stories that come during the tournament and this year was no exception. Jim Moris, who is with The Music Men Barbershop Chorus in Dubuque, had talked to us earlier in the year and he said he would like to prepare and donate the meal for the tournament. He said his parents had both passed from cancer and it was just something he and his wife Deana wanted to do. And what makes this story so special is that Jim was adopted, but his birth parents last name was Mumm, no relation! How does that happen?
As the teams were decided as to who would play together, we usually play with the Dubuque Music men team. This year they brought two teams so they were together, and we decided that we would pick a team to play with that we didn’t even know. And it turned out great. We picked a group that was a family. Patrick O’Malley O’Connor, who we found out with a name like that was Irish, and his son and wife and their son who played his first tournament. Patrick lives in Independence, but his family came from Humboldt. We had a great time with them and we thank them for coming along with all of the golfers.
Another wonderful story is that this was our 16th year for this tournament and my daughter Pam and I have had the same partners, Don and Deb Dutler every year. And the fun and laughter will be memories forever.
This year’s winners had stopped in to just play a round. They said they had been to Oelwein and played 18 holes and came back to Independence to eat and play another round. Then my wife Carole suggested that they play in the tournament. And that is what they did. This year’s winners were Brooks Burkhart and two grandsons, Christin Burkhart, Benjamin Dwincll and their friend Ethan Calhallen. They shot a 7 under 28.
2nd place went to the team with a 30 was Mike Adams, Randy Schweitzer, Jeff Hayward, and Corbin Hopkins. 3rd place also with a 30 were Mark Penne, Ron Curry, Tim Darland, and John Sheda.
Christin Burkhart won the main prize of a Kayak. Other mega prize winners were Jim Morrison who won a $150 gift card and Denise Miller won two new lawn chairs.
Thank you Randy Mumm and Scooters Coffee for sponsoring the tournament. This sponsorship covers the cost of all prizes and money for flight winners.
Also thank you too all of our hole sponsors and prize donors. All of you make this tournament a success.