Did you hear the one about the old geezer, who after being retired became very bored and decided to open a medical clinic? He put a sign up outside that said: “Get your treatment for $500 — if not cured get back $1,000.” A neighbor who was positive that this old geezer didn’t know beans about medicine, thought this would be a great opportunity to get $1,000. He went to the new clinic and said, “I have lost all taste in my mouth. Can you please help me? The retired geezer said, “Nurse, please bring the medicine from box 22 and put 3 drops in this man’s mouth.” The man cried, “Aaagh! This is Gasoline!” The old geezer replied, “Congratulations! You’ve got your taste back. That will be $500.”
The man gets annoyed and goes back after a couple of days figuring to recover his money. He said, “I have lost my memory, I cannot remember anything.” The old geezer called to his nurse, “Nurse, please the bring the medicine from box 22 and put 3 drops in the patient’s mouth.” The man yelled, “Oh no you don’t, that’s Gasoline!” The old geezer commented, “Congratulations! You’ve got your memory back. That will be $500.”
One of the benefits of remembering is that it helps us avoid problems and mistakes of the past. I remember as a little boy sitting on the kitchen counter as mom was preparing a meal for our family. She had turned on a stove burner and was putting food in a pan to cook on the burner when she evidently noticed a look in my eye. I remember vividly her warning to me, “Lance, don’t touch that burner, you will get burned.”
I’m sure you can figure out where this story is going. Sure enough, when mom turned her back to me, I reached out and touched that wonderfully red-looking burner. Fortunately, my mom was a nurse and upon hearing my cry took quick action to mitigate the effects of the burn. As a result, I have no lasting physical scars from that burn, but I learned a valuable lesson that I still remember.
Psalm 78:40-42 provides insight for us on the importance of remembering God in our lives and nation. It says, “How often they provoked Him (God) in the wilderness, and grieved Him in the desert! 41 Yes, again and again they tempted God, and limited the Holy One of Israel. 42 They did not remember His power: The day when He redeemed them from the enemy.”
Notice the result for the nation of Israel when they forgot about God. By forgetting Him they limited his ability on their behalf. Someone may ask, but doesn’t the Bible say that with God all things are possible? So how can He be limited? Yes, the Bible does say that. In fact, it was Jesus himself who said, “...with men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” (Matthew 19:26)
While Jesus said that all things are possible with God, he didn’t say that they are automatically accomplished. One of the best ways to limit God is to simply forget him. To forget God is usually not a deliberate act, but simply becoming busy with the day to day demands of life. Getting the kids to school and yourself to work on time, mowing the lawn, cleaning the cats litter box, without thinking, we get busy and forget about God.
So, this Memorial Day, let’s make sure we take time to remember. Remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms but also remember God and not limit Him in our lives.