INDEPENDENCE – The 21st Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States was commemorated with a ceremony Sunday, September 11 at River’sEDGE.
The local program included:
- Independence Fire Chief Blake Hayward welcoming the community and first responders.
- An opening prayer by Gary Wilson Chaplin of the Buchanan County Honor Guard.
- The Presentation of the Colors by a Military Honor Guard of local veterans.
- A recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance led by Chief Hayward.
- The singing of the National Anthem by Carter Homan.
- Keynote Speaker Firefighter Peter Teahen of Robins.
- 5-5-5-5 Bell Ringing ceremony by Buchanan County Firefighter Honor Guard.
- Taps and Salute by a Military Honor Guard.
- Closing remarks by Chief hayward.
- Closing prayer by Pastor Wilson.
Keynote speaker Peter Teahen, a Cedar Rapids native, is a Funeral Director, author and a mental health professional, and Traumatologist. He is a certified Firefighter and EMT. Due to his experience with mass trauma events he was flown to New York City by military transport and assigned to Mayor Giuliani’s task force to assist with the aftermath of the Twin Towers disaster.
His resume also includes:
- Coordinator, Mortuary Operations: United Flight 232 crash in Sioux City in 1989.
- Funeral Director: Mortuary Affairs, Operation Desert Storm in 1990.
- Funeral Director: Hardin, Missouri, Cemetery Catastrophe in 1993.
- Deputy Medical Examiner: Oklahoma City Bombing in April 1995.
- Countless responses to other disasters (crashes, floods, hurricanes) in Iowa and across the world as an American Red Cross representative or government liaison.
Teahen used the scene from “Alice in Wonderland” where she encounters the Caterpillar and he asks her, “Who are you?”. Alice wasn’t sure. Teahen said that was the feeling people had after 9/11.
Teahen then shared the horrific sights, sounds, and smells he encountered during a five week tour of duty at Ground Zero. He also shared how the country came together. He said violence committed in the name of hate or religious beliefs will not overcome. He also said a terrorist cannot be defined by religion, but rather actions.
He also shard his philosophy about three important parts of a disaster: Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual.
The Physical is readily apparent. It is seen in collapsed or flooded buildings. It is manifest in the number killed or wounded.
To illustrate the Emotional, he shared a story of a woman after the Twin Towers collapsed. She had overslept and missed her train to her job in one of the towers. She called in to say she was going o be late, but her office mate said told her not to come in as there was ‘something’ going on. She survived, but her friends, her whole department did not. She was asking, “Why me?” while under going survivor guilt.
The third part, Spiritual, impacts people the most according to Teahen. He shared a story of a man caught in the dust storm as a tower collapsed. He could not see a thing, but he heard a voice calling to him, giving him a direction to go. He said it was the voice of his wife. She had passed nine months before.
“God insures we will never be alone in a time of need,” said Teahen.